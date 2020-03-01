Wild Card skip McEwen beats Yukon's Scoffin in early draw at Tim Hortons Brier

Team Wild Card skip Mike McEwen throws as he takes on Team Yukon at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

KINGSTON, Ont. - Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-6 on Sunday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen has won both of his round-robin games since beating Glenn Howard in the play-in game Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher also won his second straight game with a 9-4 victory over Nunavut's Jake Higgs.

In other early games, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs defeated Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane 6-2 and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone outscored James Grattan of New Brunswick 10-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday.

The preliminary round continues through Wednesday night. The final is scheduled for March 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.

