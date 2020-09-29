Canadian 'keeper Dayne St. Clair makes most of MLS opportunity with Minnesota

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair defends the post during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Opportunity came knocking this season for St. Clair. And the Canadian goalkeeper has made the most of it. The 23-year-old from Pickering, Ont., has started the last six games for Minnesota United FC, posting two clean sheets shutouts and a 1.17 goals-against average. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Orlin Wagner