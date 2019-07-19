Toronto Wolfpack look to hoist another rugby league trophy with win at Widnes

Toronto Wolfpack players including fullback Gareth O'Brien look on during rugby action against Featherstone Rovers in Toronto, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Toronto Wolfpack can earn their third trophy in as many years with a win Sunday at Widnes Vikings. The Betfred Championship League Leaders' Shield will be at Widnes on Sunday for presentation, if the transatlantic rugby league team records the victory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Wolfpack-Mathew Tsang MANDATORY CREDIT