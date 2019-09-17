Stampeders teammates, Roughriders running back named CFL top performers

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell (29) breaks free from Montreal Alouettes defensive end Antonio Simmons (93) during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Regina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson, Stampeders wide receiver Eric Rogers and Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

TORONTO - Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson, Stampeders wide receiver Eric Rogers and Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 14.

Roberson blocked a field goal in the final minute to preserve a 19-18 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The Illinois State product also had five tackles and an interception.

Rogers had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton.

Powell rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added three catches for 30 yards and a major in a 27-25 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

