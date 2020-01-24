MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian offensive linemen Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson to two-year deals Friday.
The six-foot-four, 296-pound Matte is entering his 11th season with Montreal. The 34-year-old native of St-Hubert, Que., was named the club's top offensive lineman last season for the fourth straight year.
Jamieson, a six-foot-seven, 317-pound Winnipeg native, started 14 games last season. The 25-year-old is entering his fourth season with Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.
