EDMONTON - The Alberta Water Polo Association has cancelled the rest of its scheduled games this season for young girls after complaints over players being groped during play.
"Alberta Water Polo Association received complaints alleging unacceptable behaviour during the course of game play by athletes," said a statement from the association.
"Due to the serious nature of this alleged conduct that occurred during the course of game play between athletes and given the involvement of minors, it is critical these accusations are thoroughly investigated and the privacy of all of those involved is protected."
The association said the decision was taken to protect the safety of all concerned, including players, spectators, coaches, referees and parents.
A series of events for under-14 girls have been cancelled, from community league games to the Alberta Open tournament.
A third-party sports investigator was hired in February to investigate all the allegations. Meanwhile, the association said it would co-operate with any police investigations into the events.
It's also asking any other players who have had similar experiences to come forward.
The association also said it would review its own relevant policies and procedures
The association says that due to the age of those involved, it won't be making any further comment.
"We are committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment for our young athletes," it said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.