Canada Soccer speaks out after Davies, Huitema targeted by racists on social media

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies, left, receives a hug from Canadian women's national soccer team forward Jordyn Huitema after playing his final match as a member of the MLS soccer team, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. A photo of Davies and Huitema on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments, including some that were offensive. Many more decried the racist comments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck