Canada's Woods expects 2020 version of Tour de France to be mentally draining

Canada's Mike Woods has his face wiped off after finishing the men's road race cycling at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 6, 2016. Woods finished 55th. Delayed due to the global pandemic but still taking place under the spectre of COVID-19, this year's Tour de France promises to be like no other. The 21-stage, 3,484-kilometre race starts Saturday in Nice and is slated to end Sept. 20 in Paris. For Canadian cyclist Michael Woods, who will be watching from the sidelines, the 2020 Tour will be more demanding than usual right from the get-go. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn