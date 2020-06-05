Veteran commentator Chris Cuthbert joins Sportsnet's NHL broadcast team

Sports announcer Chris Cuthbert is shown on the set of TSN in Toronto, in this April 27, 2005 file photo. Cuthbert is joining Sportsnet as an NHL play-by-play analyst. Cuthbert had been at TSN since 2005, where he was the network's lead CFL commentator as well as an NHL play-by-play voice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSN *MANDATORY CREDIT*