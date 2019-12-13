Friday's Games
NHL
Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 New Jersey 1
---
AHL
Belleville 5 Rockford 2
Bridgeport 4 Utica 3
Charlotte 3 Syracuse 2
Cleveland 4 WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 5 Binghamton 3
Hartford 4 Lehigh Valley 0
Rochester 3 Laval 2
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 1
Texas 3 Manitoba 2
Tucson 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (SO)
Grand Rapids 6 Bakersfield 5 (OT)
---
NBA
Houston 130 Orlando 107
L.A. Lakers 113 Miami 110
Philadelphia 116 New Orleans 109
Indiana 110 Atlanta 100
Charlotte 83 Chicago 73
Milwaukee 127 Memphis 114
Utah 114 Golden State 106
L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 117
New York 103 Sacramento 101
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
---
