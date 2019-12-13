Friday's Games

NHL

Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 New Jersey 1

---

AHL

Belleville 5 Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4 Utica 3

Charlotte 3 Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4 WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5 Binghamton 3

Hartford 4 Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3 Laval 2

Milwaukee 4 Chicago 1

Texas 3 Manitoba 2

Tucson 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (SO)

Grand Rapids 6 Bakersfield 5 (OT)

---

NBA

Houston 130 Orlando 107

L.A. Lakers 113 Miami 110

Philadelphia 116 New Orleans 109

Indiana 110 Atlanta 100

Charlotte 83 Chicago 73

Milwaukee 127 Memphis 114

Utah 114 Golden State 106

L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 117

New York 103 Sacramento 101

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.