Toronto FC's Pozuelo loses out to Carles Gil named MLS Newcomer of the Year

New England Revolution's Carles Gil, left, battles Columbus Crew's Artur (8) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. New England Revolution attacking midfielder Carles Gil has been voted MLS Newcomer of the Year, beating out New York City FC's Heber and Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Stew Milne