Saturday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League Championship Series

Washington 3 St. Louis 1

(Washington leads series 2-0)

American League Championship Series

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 0

(New York leads series 1-0)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 35 Montreal 24

Edmonton 19 British Columbia 6

---

NHL

Edmonton 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7 Nashville 4

Toronto 5 Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 2 (SO)

Columbus 3 Carolina 2

Boston 3 New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Montreal 6 St. Louis 3

Washington 4 Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

Colorado 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Vegas 6 Calgary 2

Vancouver 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1

Belleville 5 Binghamton 4 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 2

Milwaukee 4 Laval 2

Syracuse 6 Cleveland 3

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

Providence 3 Rochester 2

Utica 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)

Hartford 3 Springfield 1

Chicago 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)

Texas 2 Iowa 1 (SO)

Stockton 5 San Diego 3

Tucson 8 Ontario 2

---

NBA Pre-season

Brooklyn 91 L.A. Lakers 77

Phoenix 134 Portland 118

---

