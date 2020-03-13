Shapiro says Blue Jays focused on supporting efforts to slow COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is seen during a press conference announcing the signing of Hyun-Jin Ryu to the team, in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Toronto Blue Jays president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro says its too early to tell how much the 2020 Major League Baseball season will be impacted by the spread of COVID-19, but the team's immediate concern should be the health and safety of fans, players and staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston