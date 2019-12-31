Canadian men's hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup

DAVOS, Switzerland - Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.
The Canadian team — made up mostly of European-based pros, including many ex-NHLers — beat Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament today.
It was the 16th overall Spengler Cup title for Canada, breaking a tie with host HC Davos for most in tournament history.
Canada went 4-0 this year and outscored opponents 19-2, setting a record for fewest goals allowed in the tournament.
"Every year we have a different group of guys, but it's always so much fun to come here. (General manager) Sean Burke and Hockey Canada have done such a great job of putting this team together," said captain Maxim Noreau.
"It's great for our team and our families for the Spengler Cup to end with a win and we are going to enjoy it, but it's really all about wearing the Maple Leaf and playing hard."
Goaltender Zach Fucale made 26 saves for his second straight shutout.
The native of Laval, Que., who is playing for Orlando of the ECHL this season, gave up just one goal in three starts. He finished with a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage.
Fucale is 10-0-1 in three appearances at the Spengler Cup.
"This team was unreal," Fucale said. "We had an awesome group of defencemen and everyone made me look good. I really did not have to do anything special because our team played great, so it was a lot of fun.
"I just tried to stay focused and a few times throughout the tournament I got pretty lucky, but it was such a great experience with a great team."
Dustin Jeffrey, with two, Ian Mitchell and Kris Versteeg scored for Canada.
After a scoreless first period, Canada scored three power play goals in a span of 4:07 to take a commanding lead.
Noreau, forward Kevin Clark and Fucale were named to the tournament all-star team
Canada lost last year's final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.