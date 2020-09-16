Ottawa Aces sign former England under-20 international Guy Armitage

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have signed Guy Armitage, a former England under-20 rugby union international centre, from the London Broncos.
The 28-year-old is the younger brother of former England rugby union internationals Delon and Steffon Armitage.
Guy Armitage began his pro career in rugby union, coming through the London Irish academy. After making his senior team debut, he spent time with London Welsh and Wasps.
He switched to rugby league last year, joining Doncaster in the third-tier Betfred League 1 and then signing with the Broncos in the second-tier Championship.
"Guy will bring a strong physical presence to the team and he has already shown that for the last few years at the highest level," Ottawa head coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. "He can play a number of positions on the edge and will bring speed, power and skills."
Frayssinous also noted Armitage speaks fluent French having grown up in France, "which is valuable to embrace the Canadian culture."
Armitage is the 16th player to sign with Ottawa, which is scheduled to debut next year in League 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.