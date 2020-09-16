Ottawa Aces sign former England under-20 international Guy Armitage

Guy Armitage is shown in this undated handout photo. The Ottawa Aces have signed Guy Armitage, a former England under-20 rugby union international centre, from the London Broncos. The 28-year-old is the younger brother of former England rugby union internationals Delon and Steffon Armitage. Guy Armitage began his pro career in rugby union, coming through the London Irish academy. After making his senior team debut, he spent time with London Welsh and Wasps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ottawa Aces