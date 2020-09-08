Devils hire Mark Recchi as assistant on Lindy Ruff's staff

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mark Recchi acknowledges fans after a video tribute honoring his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame was played during a timeout in an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils have hired Recchi as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Recchi joins new coach Lindy Ruff's staff after three seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)