Canada's Cyle Larin scoring goals, turning heads with Besiktas in Turkey

Partizan Belgrade's Svetozar Markovic, left, duels for the ball with Besiktas' Cyle Larin during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Partizan and Besiktas at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. After a challenging road to Europe, Canadian forward Larin is turning heads with his play in Turkey.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Vojinovic