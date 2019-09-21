MONTREAL - Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois each won a pair of gold medals for a second straight day on Saturday at the 2019 Canadian short-track speedskating championships.
Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., won her third and fourth gold medals of the event, taking the women's 1,000 metres in one minute 31.537 seconds and the 1,500m in 2:24.669.
She finished ahead of Alyson Charles of Montreal (1:31.740) and Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B. (1:31.932) in the 1,000 and bested Sarault (2:25.444) and Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que., (2:25.484) in the 1,500.
Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que. captured the top spot in both the men's 1,000 metres (1:27.026) and the 1,500 (2:26.743).
Pascal Dion of Montreal finished second in both distances. Maxime Laoun took bronze in the 1,500 and William Dandjinou was third in the 1,000 to win the first Canadian Championship medal of his young career.
The national short-track championships conclude Sunday. The results from this competition help determine which athletes are selected to represent Canada at the ISU World Cups and World Championships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.
