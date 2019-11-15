Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo to play in West final against Blue Bombers

REGINA - Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo will play in Sunday's CFL's West Division final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The league's leading passer with 4,302 yards, Fajardo did not participate in Saskatchewan's regular-season finale because of an oblique muscle injury.
Fajardo began easing back into practice this week. He completed short-yardage passes Friday, but did not throw downfield.
"He'll play," Roughriders coach Craig Dickenson said Friday. "I don't know if he'll start but he'll be dressed as one of our three and he'll play. This could be a game you see all three quarterbacks."
The winner of Sunday's game advances to the Grey Cup game in Calgary on Nov. 24.
Rookie quarterback Isaac Harker competed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 213 yards in Saskatchewan's 23-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos to cap a 13-5 season.
Third-stringer Bryan Bennett's game action this season has been primarily short-yardage carries.
"We'll play the group that gives us our best chance to win," Dickenson said. "We've been practising with all three of them all week. I think all three will get some touches in this game."
Shaq Evans, Fajardo's favourite target, did not take reps Friday after doing so Thursday. The receiver has five touchdowns and 1,334 receiving yards this season.
"He's planning on playing," Dickenson said. "He didn't practise today because his foot is bothering him. That's a decision we've got to make tomorrow."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.
