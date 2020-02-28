P.E.I. skip Cochrane uses whistle to communicate at Tim Hortons Brier

Ontario skip Bryan Cochrane whistles to his team during his fourth draw match against PEI at the Brier in Halifax on Sunday, March 2, 2003. Cochrane doesn’t roar out commands on the curling ice. He lets a whistle do the work. Cochrane, who has had a vocal cord condition since he was a youngster, blows a whistle to advise his teammates when they should they sweep or lay off the stone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn