EDMONTON - Jordan Brown and Jose Escalante scored in the final 10 minutes of play as Calgary's Cavalry FC downed FC Edmonton 3-1 on Saturday in Canadian Premier League action.
Sergio Camargo gave the Cavalry (11-5-2) a 1-0 lead in the 76th minute before Brown and Escalante scored in the 80th and 86th minutes respectively.
Easton Ongaro replied for Edmonton (4-6-8) in the 90th minute.
Elsewhere, Juan Diego Gutierrez and Kodai Iida both scored as HFX Wanderers blanked York9 FC 2-0. HFX improved to 3-8-7 and York9 dropped to 7-2-9.
Zachary Verhoven and Ben Fisk led Pacific FC past Valour FC 2-0. Pacific FC has a 5-5-8 record and Valour is now 5-4-9
