Ottawa Senators acquire goalie Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Pierre Dorion had already received calls about the 33rd pick in the NHL draft moments after the first round ended Tuesday night.
The Ottawa Senators general manager didn't end up parting with that selection, but still made Wednesday's first big splash to kick off what should be an interesting period across the league with a flat salary cap and the financial unknowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dorion shored up his team's crease by acquiring goalie Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and 52nd pick in this year's draft.
A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old Murray ranks third all-time on the Penguins with 117 career victories and sits third with 11 shutouts.
The rebuilding Senators desperately needed to address position after announcing last month they wouldn't be offering a contract to 39-year-old Craig Anderson, while the health of backup netminder Anders Nilsson remains a big question mark.
Murray is set to become a restricted free agent Friday after completing a three-year, US$11.25-million contract.
Unlike a number of teams pressed tight to the $81.5-million salary cap that is expected to stay put for some time because of the pandemic's financial realities, Ottawa has room to manoeuvre if it sees fit.
After the trade, the Senators still had eight picks remaining in the draft, including three second-round selections and two third-rounders after grabbing forward Tim Stuetzle at No. 3, defenceman Jake Sanderson at No. 5 and centre Ridly Greig at No. 28 on Tuesday.
"The acquisition of Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup," Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we're certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. "
After just two trades involving draft picks during Tuesday's first round of the draft, Wednesday's second deal came down when the Nashville Predators shipped centre Nick Bonino and two 2020 draft picks (No. 37 and No. 70) to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Kunin and the 101st selection.
The Winnipeg Jets got some business of their own done prior to the start of the second round by inking defenceman and pending unrestricted free agent Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $12-million contract extension.
A native of Thunder Bay, Ont., Murray was taken 83rd overall by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL draft. Over 199 career games, he has a record of 117-53-19 to go along with a .914 save percentage and a 2.67 goals-against average.
The writing was on the wall in Pittsburgh for Murray, who has also appeared in 51 career playoff contests, when the club signed fellow pending restricted free agent Tristran Jarry to a three-year, $10.5-million contract extension over the weekend.
"We would like to thank Matt for everything he's done in his five seasons with the Penguins," Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and we wish him the best."
Gruden, 20, played spent last season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, where he recorded 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games. Selected 95th overall by Ottawa in 2018, Gruden played one season of U.S. college hockey with Miami University (Ohio), putting up three goals at 15 points in 38 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 7, 2020.