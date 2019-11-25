Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, Brock Nelson named NHL's three stars of the week

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes teammates during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson are the NHL's three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin