Bruins' Marchand, Preds' Josi, Flyers' Elliott named NHL three stars of the week

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) skates against New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 MA

NEW YORK - Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand, Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Marchand topped the NHL with three goals and five assists in three contests to help the Bruins post a perfect week and extend their overall point streak to seven games. He capped the week with his fifth career five-point performance in a 7-4 triumph over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Josi recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in three outings to power the Predators to a perfect week.

Elliott compiled a 3-0-0 record, 2.02 goals-against average and .933 save percentage for the Flyers last week.

