Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 1 (2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Toronto 3 Texas 0
Boston 7 Cleveland 6 (10 innings)
Seattle 11 Detroit 6
National League
Philadelphia 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 15 Miami 1
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 9 Colorado 3
Interleague
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2 Kansas City 0
San Francisco 3 Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 10 L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7 San Diego 5
