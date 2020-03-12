NEW YORK - The NBA 2K League is postponing the start of its 2020 esports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 23-team league, which includes Raptors Uprising GC, had been scheduled to tip off March 24.
"The health and well-being of our players, teams and fans is of paramount importance," league managing director Brendan Donohue said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate the situation and do everything possible to bring the excitement of the NBA 2K League to our fans through remote pre-season exhibitions and other content. We look forward to sharing additional information about these exhibitions and the start of the 2020 season as it becomes available."
The esports league, embarking on its third season, plans to award US$1.4 million in prize money throughout the 2020 season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.