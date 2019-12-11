Raptors missing injured guard Fred VanVleet for a second straight night

Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet (left) loses possession as he drives at New York Knicks Dennis Smith Jr. during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday November 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

 CHY

TORONTO - Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Wednesday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee contusion.

Toronto's injury news wasn't entirely bleak however — Patrick McCaw was scheduled to return Wednesday after missing 17 games following surgery on his left knee.

VanVleet was injured during Sunday's 110-104 loss in Philadelphia, and missed Monday's 93-92 win in Chicago.

The fourth-year guard is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists this season.

McCaw is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds a game.

