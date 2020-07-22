Canadian international Jessie Fleming signs first pro deal with England's Chelsea

Canada's Jessie Fleming celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Fleming has signed with England's Chelsea. The 22-year-old from London, Ont., who has won 77 caps for Canada, joins the FA Women's Super League team after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francisco Seco