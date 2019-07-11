Thursday's Games

CFL

Edmonton 33 British Columbia 6

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Texas 5 Houston 0

---

Friday's games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 10-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-4) at Miami (Smith 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 6-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you