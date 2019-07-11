Thursday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 33 British Columbia 6
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Texas 5 Houston 0
---
Friday's games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 10-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-4) at Miami (Smith 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 6-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.