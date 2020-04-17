Former CFL star Flutie gives U.S. President Trump a passing grade

Former CFL star quarterback Doug Flutie says U.S. President Donald Trump — Flutie's boss during his first professional football gig — is "doing a great job."
Flutie, 57, spent eight seasons in the CFL with B.C. (1990-91), Calgary (1992-95) and Toronto (1996-97) before returning to the NFL in 1998 with the Buffalo Bills. But the former Heisman Trophy winner began his illustrious 21-year pro career in 1985 with the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the defunct United States Football League.
"I was 22 years old when I was with Donald Trump and the Generals," Flutie said. "I was just shy and quiet and 'Yes sir. No sir,' and didn't get to know him that well.
"It was years later when I was playing in San Diego that I was doing The Tonight Show and bumped into him in the green room totally by coincidence and I really enjoyed talking with him."
Throughout his first term in the Oval Office, Trump has been a lightning rod for criticism, often for outlandish comments made in public or with social media posts. Recently, Trump has been accused of not acting on the COVID-19 pandemic soon enough.
"This country was in phenomenal shape up to this coronvavirus," Flutie said. "I honestly think he's trying to do what is best for the country and he's putting that first, above what the popular opinions are and when you do that it gets you into some trouble.
"I honestly believe he's doing a great job."
Before entering politics, Trump, a 73-year-old billionaire, was a businessman and television personality in addition to being a pro sports franchise owner. Flutie admits even he initially raised an eyebrow when Trump announced his presidential run.
"When he first said he was running, I chuckled," Flutie said. "And then I talked to Herschel Walker (former Generals teammate) about it and he was like, 'No, he's serious. He's seeing this all the way through. He's all in and this is for real.'
"He's driven, he's made it happen."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.