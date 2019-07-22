Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 7 Toronto 3
Boston 9 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 11 Oakland 1
Minnesota 8 N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 7 Texas 3
National League
Colorado at Washington (postponed)
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 9 Miami 1
Arizona 6 Baltimore 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
---
