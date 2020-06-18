Toronto Blue Jays sign second-round draft pick CJ Van Eyk, two other players

Florida State pitcher CJ Van Eyk walks to the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning against LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 2020 second-round draft choice Van Eyk to a contract along with two other players selected from this year's First-Year Player Draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gerald Herbert