Canadian Denis Shapovalov beats Taylor Fritz in third round of US Open

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts to winning a point during his match with Soonwoo Kwon, of South Korea, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in New York. Canadian tennis star Shapvalov hopes to keep his perfect record intact against Taylor Fritz today. The 12th-seeded Shapovalov faces the No. 19 seed from the United States in a third-round match at the U.S. Open. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is 2-0 against Fritz lifetime. He's one of three Canadian men in the third round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Frank Franklin II