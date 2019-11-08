Canadian men's team sticks with familiar look for rematch against US

Canada midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) looks at forward Lucas Cavallini (19) as they celebrate Cavallini's goal during the second half of CONCACAF Nations League soccer action against the United States in Toronto on October 15, 2019. The Canadian men's soccer team will make just two roster changes for a key CONCACAF Nations League rematch against the United States on Nov. 15 in Orlando. Coming off a 2-0 win over the U.S., on Oct. 15 in Toronto, Canada will feature 21 of the 23 players on the roster for its first victory against the Americans since 1985. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston