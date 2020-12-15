Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

FILE - Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, bottom left, Jae Crowder, top left, and Jimmy Butler (22) defend as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game inin Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo. Bucks Khris Middleton, right rear, looks on. Having the NBA’s best regular-season record and the league’s MVP each of the last two years hasn’t paid off for the Bucks in the playoffs. They’re hoping an offseason overhaul of their roster will help them earn the title that has eluded this franchise since 1971 and make sure two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee for years to come.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)