Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets second player of the week nod

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loses his helmet as he runs to third on a single by Randal Grichuk during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 4, 2019, in Baltimore.Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has once again been recognized as the American League player of the week.The honour follows a solid stretch for the 20-year-old third basemen, who played six games last week, batting .500 (13-for 26) and scoring five runs, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and two walks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nick Wass