Canadian international Quinn hopes to start conversation, help young trans folk

Canada's Rebecca Quinn (left) challenges Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez during 2015 Pan Am Games first half soccer action in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. There is only one name before Janine Beckie, Kadeisha Buchanan, Gabrielle Carle and the rest of the alphabetized Canadian women's soccer roster on the Canada Soccer website. Quinn. No first name. Just Quinn. It is the way Rebecca Quinn wants it, after coming out as an openly trans person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power