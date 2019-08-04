Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes and Pavan win third gold medal

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, fom left, celebrate after winning women's gold medal match against Brazil's team at the Beach Volley Worldtour Major Series, in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. anada's beach volleyball champions Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan have clinched gold and won US$600,000 at the A1 Major Vienna in Austria. Volleyball Canada says the 2019 world champions defeated Brazil's Maria Antonelli and Carol Solberg 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in Sunday's final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ronald Zak