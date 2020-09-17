Canucks have 'we can beat anyone' mindset after big playoff run: Boeser

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes skates during the NHL hockey team's training camp in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Expectations for Hughes were sky-high heading into his rookie season with the Vancouver Canucks. The young defenceman rose to the hype, breaking team and league scoring records, and now believes the strong performance is just the beginning for both himself and the Canucks as a whole. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck