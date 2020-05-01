World Rugby to announce election results Saturday, ahead of original May 12 date

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont attends a ceremony to launch France's plans to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, by signing the founding charter of the public body that will organize the championship, at the Stade de France stadium in St Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, March 10, 2018. World Rugby will announce the results of its election Saturday, rather than May 12 as originally planned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Francois Mori