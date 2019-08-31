CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Guardian Angel AS held off Atlanta to win the $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot on Saturday night.
Guardian Angel AS, the co-favourite with Crystal Fashion at 2/1, had the lead coming off the final turn ahead of Crystal Fashion. Atlanta, fourth at the 3/4-mile point, came on hard down deep stretch but couldn't overtake Guardian Angel AS and American driver Tim Tetrick.
Guardian Angel AS, a five-year-old, won the race on a fast track in a stakes, track and Canadian record-tying time of 1:50.4.
Marion Marauder was third in the 10-horse field.
Later, Courtly Choice, a 34-1 longshot, upset 1/5 favourite Lather Up to win the $525,000 Canadian Pacing Derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.