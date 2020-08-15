TORONTO - Clayton rallied from third to capture the $150,000 Plate Trial Stakes on Saturday.
Clayton, a 4/5 with Rafael Hernandez aboard, stood third in the six-horse field at the final turn before surging into the lead on the outside down the stretch.
Clayton earned a half-length win in the 1 1/8-mile race on the tapeta surface at Woodbine Racetrack in 1:50.61.
Halo Again was second, ahead of 5/2 favourite Dotted Line.
Also on Saturday's card was the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, a 1 1/8-mile race for fillies.
