Toronto FC newcomer Pablo Piatti finally ready for his MLS close-up

Argentina's Pablo Piatti, left, and Czech Republic's Ondrej Kudela go head to head for the ball during the first half of the final match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Sunday, July 22, 2007 in Toronto. It's been almost five months since Pablo Piatti signed as a designated player for Toronto FC. But injury and the global pandemic have kept the Argentine winger on the MLS sidelines. Restored to health, Piatti is ready to return to action at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn