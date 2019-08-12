Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (German 15-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-7) at Toronto (Pannone 2-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Ross 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at Atlanta (Fried 13-4), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Colorado (Gray 10-8), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Minnesota (Perez 8-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 10-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-4), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
---
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 11 Baltimore 8
Toronto 19 Texas 4
Cleveland 6 Boston 5
Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
National League
Washington 7 Cincinnati 6
Arizona 8 Colorado 6
Interleague
Pittsburgh 10 L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 10 San Diego 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.