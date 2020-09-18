Akeem Garcia, Marco Bustos and Kyle Bekker up for CPL's Player of the Year Award

Hamilton Forge's Kyle Bekker, right, vies for the ball with Calgary Cavalry's Jordan Brown during Canadian Premier League soccer finals action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. HFX Wanderers forward Akeem Garcia and midfielders Marco Bustos of Pacific FC and Bekker of Forge FC are finalists for the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year Award.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh