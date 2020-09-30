QMJHL players to be handed 15-minute penalties for fighting

A linesman separates Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward Felix Bibeau, right, and his teammate Rafael Harvey Pinard, left from Guelph Storm forward Nate Schnarr in third-period, 2019 Memorial Cup action in Halifax on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan