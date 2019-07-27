Saturday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 48 B.C. 15

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Tampa Bay 9 (12 innings)

Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8 Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9 Kansas City 1

Baltimore 8 L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 5 Texas 4

National League

L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 3

Arizona 9 Miami 2

Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 3 Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8 St. Louis 2

San Diego 5 San Francisco 1

Interleague

---

MLS

New England 4 Orlando City 1

Columbus 3 New York 2

D.C. United 0 Chicago 0

Montreal 4 Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 0

Seattle 1 Houston 0

Toronto FC 2 Cincinnati 1

Vancouver 0 Minnesota United 0

San Jose 3 Colorado 1

Portland 4 LA Galaxy 0

---

