Serie A, soccer clubs clash in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak chaos

People walk outside San Siro stadium where a notice advising that the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa is postponed to May 13, 2020, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed, and sporting events were canceled.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)