Canadiens GM Bergevin says head coach Julien will be back next season

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien and players Max Domi (13), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Jordan Weal (43) and Ryan Poehling look on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers in Montreal on January 9, 2020. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says that he will keep Claude Julien as head coach for next season. Bergevin gave Julien his vote of confidence in interviews Tuesday on TVA and RDS from the NHL general managers' meeting in Boca Raton, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes