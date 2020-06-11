Adekugbe unbeaten in group phase of Canada Soccer video game tournament

Vancouver Whitecaps' Sam Adekugbe, right, fiights for control of the ball with Columbus Crew's Ben Speas during the first half of MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April, 8, 2015. Striker Cyle Larin was the odd man out Thursday as the field of five in the Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament was thinned to four. Adekugbe of Norway's Valerenga Fotball will take on Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich in one semifinal Friday while Liverpool's Liam Millar faces Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio in the other. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward