Adekugbe unbeaten in group phase of Canada Soccer video game tournament

Striker Cyle Larin was the odd man out Thursday as the field of five in the Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament was thinned to four.
Sam Adekugbe of Norway's Valerenga Fotball will take on Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich in one semifinal Friday while Liverpool's Liam Millar faces Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio in the other.
Each competitor played each other once in the group stage Thursday of the video game event.
Adekugbe topped the standings at 3-0-1, ahead of Millar (3-1-0), Osorio (2-2-0) and Davies (1-2-1). Larin, who is on loan at Belgium's SV Zulte Waregem from Turkey's Besiktas, finished at 0-4-0.
The only player to slow Adekugbe down was Davies, who played him to 1-1 draw.
The semifinals and final go Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET.
All matches streamed live at http://twitch.tv/canadasoccer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.